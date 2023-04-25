Harlandale ISD student surprised with $40,000 scholarship, paid internship from Amazon

A student at Harlandale ISD’s STEM Early College High School was awarded a $40,000 scholarship and a paid internship from Amazon.

Senior Marissa Guel was surprised at school with the good news.

Guel is one of 400 recipients of the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship, which includes $40,000 to study computer science or engineering at a university of their choosing and a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year of college.

According to a press release, the recipients were chosen from underserved communities across the country. Amazon said more than 70% of the scholarship recipients identify as Black, Latinx, and Native American and 50% identify as a woman or nonbinary.

The scholarships were awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need, according to Amazon.