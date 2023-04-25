77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Harlandale ISD student surprised with $40,000 scholarship, paid internship from Amazon

Marissa Guel awarded one of 400 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarships

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: KSAT Kids, College, Education, School, Harlandale ISD, STEM Early College High School, Amazon

A student at Harlandale ISD’s STEM Early College High School was awarded a $40,000 scholarship and a paid internship from Amazon.

Senior Marissa Guel was surprised at school with the good news.

Guel is one of 400 recipients of the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship, which includes $40,000 to study computer science or engineering at a university of their choosing and a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year of college.

According to a press release, the recipients were chosen from underserved communities across the country. Amazon said more than 70% of the scholarship recipients identify as Black, Latinx, and Native American and 50% identify as a woman or nonbinary.

The scholarships were awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need, according to Amazon.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email