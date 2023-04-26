The Woman’s Club of San Antonio celebrates 28th annual Fiesta Hat Contest, Luncheon

SAN ANTONIO – The Woman’s Club of San Antonio on Wednesday hosted its annual Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon.

“This is our largest fundraiser event,” said Woman’s Club of San Antonio President Virginia Van Cleave.

The organization put together the 28th annual event at the Westin San Antonio North Hotel.

“We were founded in 1898, so we are celebrating our 125th anniversary,” Van Cleave said.

She said the organization provides college scholarships and supports local charities.

“We help empower women. We are into diversity. We have over 260 members ages 20 to 90,” Van Cleave said.

There were several hat categories for participants, including Glitz and Glamour and Vintage.

“I’m very proud of our Woman’s Club. Because the Woman’s Club, they work hard and they play hard and they have a heart for our city,” Van Cleave said.

