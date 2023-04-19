Share Fiesta photos or videos, and you may get featured on KSAT

Help KSAT document the 2023 Fiesta fun by sharing photos or videos on KSAT Connect, and your submission may be featured online or on air.
Are you proud of your Fiesta medal collection, or maybe you want to connect with your neighbors on the best Fiesta events and activities? KSAT Connect is the place for that.
See examples below of what others are posting. And if you’re new to KSAT Connect, there’s a guide to get you started at the bottom of the article.
Fiesta fun shared on KSAT Connect (click here to post your own)
A guide to posting on KSAT Connect
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. I’d suggest using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- Download the KSAT Weather Authority app for iPhone.
- Download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Android.
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.
- Sign in or sign up for a free KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select the appropriate Channel for your content.
- Select the appropriate Category for your content.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.