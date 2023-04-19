San Antonio’s 2023 Fiesta forecast ⛅🎉☔

Forecast for the first weekend of San Antonio

San Antonio’s party with a purpose is finally here! With many out and about in the Alamo City over the next week and a half, you’ll want to stay weather aware. Here’s the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority for the first weekend of fiesta:

FRIDAY, APRIL 21ST

Many events will be taking place Friday, including the start of Taste of New Orleans, Fiesta Oyster Bake and Alamo Heights Night. This page has a full list of events for Friday, April 21.

After finding more cloud cover Friday morning, we’ll see more sun return through the afternoon hours as a front sweeps away humidity.

Mostly sunny by late afternoon with a high in the low 80s.

Winds will be gusting from the north at up to 20-25 mph at times.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22ND

There will be several things to do Saturday, including Fiesta Castle Hills, Taste of New Orleans and the last day of Fiesta Oyster Bake. This page has a full list of events for Saturday, April 22.

It’s going to be another nice day, pleasantly cooler.

A cool morning in the 50s under mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

Winds will be breezy, from the southeast at 10-15 mph with a few gusts up to 20 mph.

An isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out by Saturday night, before coverage increases into Sunday.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23RD

Lots to do Sunday with the Chili Queens Cook-Off, Day in Old Mexico and the last day of Taste of New Orleans. This page has a full list of events for Sunday, April 23.

Unfortunately, more numerous showers and storms are looking more likely for any Fiesta events on Sunday.

With the added rain-cooled air and cloud cover, that could also make it a cooler day with a high in the 60s.

MONDAY, APRIL 24TH - RIVER PARADE

More fun events take place on Monday including the Fiesta Carnival, Fiesta De Los Reyes, and of course, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. This page has a full list of events for Monday, April 24.

A few isolated showers & storms will be possible Monday, but it overall coverage should be a bit lower than what is currently expected on Sunday.

Still, expect a cloudy day with a high near 70°.

