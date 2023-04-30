At least 100 students build, keep their own computer at Tech Port SA

SAN ANTONIO – At least 100 middle and high school students built their own personal computers to keep for free at the Boeing Port Tech Center on Saturday.

One hundred students from San Antonio, Harlandale, Edgewood and South San Antonio ISD districts who may not have had a computer at home built their own $2,000 PC.

“For me and some future projects I want to do, it’s really exciting,” student Ariel Barrier said. “I want to be able to use this experience to help him build his own computer too.”

Students received advanced training through the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology.

On Saturday, 50 military and civilian computer masters—some Youtube influencers—helped the students build their computers.

Xiao Yang Yu, who serves in the Air Force, said teaching students about technology can create a brighter future for students and the people they serve.

“Science is fluid and not concrete, and there’s always an ever-changing dynamic to it, which is why it’s important for us to get started as early as possible,” Yu said.

Kevin De La Garza said he just wants to help solve problems.

“If people need help building something or something broken, I can go in or they can call me and I can do my best to help out the problem,” De La Garza said.