Teen hospitalized after crashing stolen vehicle into VIA Transit bus on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teen is hospitalized with serious injuries after San Antonio police said he crashed a stolen vehicle into a VIA Transit bus and led officers on a chase before his arrest.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m., Sunday on Hays and Lockhart Streets.

Police were called to the area for a suspicious vehicle and when they arrived, they found the stolen vehicle heading southbound on Lockhart.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a 16-year-old male, then crashed into a VIA bus that was heading eastbound on Hays. Police said the teen ran a stop sign and the bus had the right-of-way at the time of the crash.

The teen then got out of the vehicle, bleeding heavily from his right arm, and tried to run from officers, SAPD said. Due to his injury, he stopped within minutes and police were able to apprehend him.

SAPD said the teen was taken by EMS to an area hospital and is in critical condition due to his blood loss.

There were two passengers in the VIA bus who were uninjured in the wreck, but the driver had minor injuries, police said.

Upon further investigation, police found the driver also had an active warrant for an aggravated assault charge.

He’ll be taken into custody after being released from the hospital, SAPD said. He’s facing possible charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving a stolen vehicle.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

