Man arrested for robbing Whataburger with metal pole, affidavit says

Robert Rodriguez has criminal history dating back to 2002 in Bexar County, records show

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Robert Rodriguez mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

A man was arrested Monday on aggravated robbery charges after police say he robbed a Whataburger last December.

Robert Rodriguez, 43, was arrested just after midnight on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge for allegedly using a metal pole on Dec. 13 to rob the Whataburger located at 4646 W. Commerce St., near S. General McMullen.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Rodriguez entered the restaurant with a metal pole and started banging the pole on the counter while demanding $20 from a cashier.

The cashier told police she was afraid Rodriguez would use the pole to hit her so she stood back while Rodriguez struck each register with the pole until they opened.

He then stole money from each register and fled the location, the affidavit states.

Bexar County court records show Rodriguez has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2002. He has prior charges for assault, evading arrest and drug possession, among other crimes.

A conviction for a first-degree felony carries a possible sentence of 5-99 years in prison.

