18-year-old arrested on murder charge following deadly apartment shooting, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in September 2022 at an apartment in San Antonio.

Corey Salas, 18, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, on Monday afternoon for his alleged involvement in the death of 33-year-old Carlos Madrazo who was killed last fall.

Madrazo was shot and killed on Sept. 8 at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from JBSA-Lackland and near Highway 90, just inside Loop 410.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Salas and three other suspects identified as Darius Wadlington, Darryl Love II and Javon Hardaway entered an apartment looking for someone while four people were inside, including the victim.

One of the people inside the apartment at the time told police the suspects had been “terrorizing the apartment complex for over a month and have assaulted or robbed over 10 people.”

According to the affidavit, the four entered the apartment with handguns and went to search the bedroom and closet of someone who had accused Love of stealing money.

Witnesses said the victim, who was giving someone a tattoo inside the apartment, told the group they needed to leave and that’s when Love hit the victim in the face with his gun before shooting him three times. Love also hit another witness with his gun, the witnesses told police.

The suspects fled the apartment after the shooting and the victim was taken to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Love was arrested for murder on Sept. 19 and he identified the three other suspects. He told police that he and the other suspects entered the apartment with guns.

Court records show that Hardaway was arrested in December on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wadlington was arrested for murder on April 20.

Police said the suspects’ actions demonstrated a common purpose when entering the apartment and that the men acted together, which led to the death of the victim.

In addition to the murder charge, Salas was also charged with retaliation and evading arrest. He is in Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $253,000, records show.

