Crime Stoppers offers reward up to $5k for information regarding murder of SA man

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to the murder of a San Antonio man.

Jason Brown, 30, died of multiple gunshot wounds just after midnight on Thursday, April 13 in the 1100 block of Wyoming Street, near South Pine Street.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states that officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. on April 12 for a shooting.

Police said a black suspect vehicle with two occupants is believed to have followed Brown to his home.

When Brown got out of his car, two suspects exited the suspect vehicle and shot at Brown. He succumbed to his injuries and was found in his backyard.

Police are offering a reward for information that identifies the suspects and their locations.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this crime. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.