Dozens of migrants found overheated, dehydrated in train car in Kinney County

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas – Dozens of migrants were found overheated and dehydrated in a train car Friday in Kinney County, Sheriff Brad Coe told KSAT 12 News.

Coe said about 87 migrants were in custody and up to 60 fled to the brush.

No fatalities have been reported, but the San Antonio Fire Department sent its mass casualty bus and two ambulances to Spofford, a small town in Kinney County.

Coe said a Mexican cartel is more than likely behind the smuggling operation.

We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.