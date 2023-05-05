94º

Dozens of migrants found overheated, dehydrated in train car in Kinney County

San Antonio Fire Department sends mass casualty bus, 2 ambulances to Spofford

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Tags: Migrants, Border, Immigrants, Kinney County
KINNEY COUNTY, Texas – Dozens of migrants were found overheated and dehydrated in a train car Friday in Kinney County, Sheriff Brad Coe told KSAT 12 News.

Coe said about 87 migrants were in custody and up to 60 fled to the brush.

No fatalities have been reported, but the San Antonio Fire Department sent its mass casualty bus and two ambulances to Spofford, a small town in Kinney County.

Coe said a Mexican cartel is more than likely behind the smuggling operation.

We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

