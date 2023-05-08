3 teens in custody after attempted car burglary turns into shooting on North Side, police say

San Antonio police arrested three teenagers and searched for another on Monday, May 8, 2023, after an alleged attempted car burglary turned into a shooting in the 200 block of Fennel Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested three teenagers and searched for another on Monday morning after an alleged attempted car burglary turned into a shooting.

The incident happened at around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Fennel Drive, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Loop 410 on the North Side.

A resident noticed four teenagers trying to break into his truck and fired several gunshots in the air, police said.

The teenagers ran off but shot back at the resident, police said. No one was hit by the gunfire or was injured.

Police searched for the suspects and caught three of them nearby. Officers are still searching for the fourth teenager involved.

The suspects’ names have not been released. They may face charges of burglary of a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The resident is not expected to face any charges, according to SAPD.

Nothing was stolen from the vehicles that were broken into. Police are investigating.

