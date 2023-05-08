AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from San Antonio

Juelz Robinson was last seen May 1 in 900 block of Classen Pass

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teen who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The San Antonio Police Department says they are searching for 14-year-old Juelz Robinson.

Robinson is 5 foot 6 inches tall and is 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on foot around midnight on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio.

Robinson was wearing a paperboy hat, black thin frame glasses, a dark colored T-shirt, black Nike shorts and slip ons.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.