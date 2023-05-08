Interest in induction cooktops heating up

As the debate about the health effects of cooking on a gas stove continues, interest in induction cooking is heating up.

Last year, Leah Brickley said goodbye to her gas range and bought an induction range for her home kitchen. As a professional chef and baker, she was conflicted.

“I was a little nervous when they actually pulled the gas stove out and put the induction in but I haven’t looked back and I don’t miss cooking on gas at all,” Brickley said.

What is induction cooking?

“Induction uses an oscillating magnetic field to actually transfer energy directly from the element to the pan. The result is it’s much more efficient and it heats up faster too,” Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope said.

And, contrary to what you may have heard, you probably won’t need to buy all new cookware.

“It’s true that induction only works with magnetic cookware but that really isn’t as limiting as it sounds. Cast iron, most stainless steel, even an enamel cast iron Dutch oven all work,” Hope said.

If you’re not sure, stick a magnet to the bottom of the pan. If a magnet sticks to it, it’s going to work with induction.

What doesn’t work: aluminum. But anodized aluminum might.

“Traditionally Anodized aluminum cookware didn’t work with induction but more and more we’re seeing pieces like this that come with a special base that’s induction compatible,” said Hope.

In Consumer Reports range tests, induction burners typically outperformed other types of cooktop burners.

The Frigidaire Gallery GCRI3058AF, from $1,250, got top scores for low- and high-heat cooking, plus very good scores for baking. It costs thousands less than many of the other recommended induction ranges in CR’s ratings.

If you’re not ready to go all in, you may want to consider a portable induction cooktop. They’re a good option if you find yourself without enough burners on your stove.

The Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop 9600LS for $116 heats fast, offers steady simmering, and masters melting. And just like a full-sized induction cooktop, it’s very easy to clean.n

If you’re making the switch from a gas range to an induction oven, you’ll likely need to hire an electrician to install a new outlet. That typically costs a few hundred dollars.