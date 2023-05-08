San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 11 pre-season city pools

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening eleven pre-season pools on Saturday.
The pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting May 13, according to a city news release.
Appropriate swimwear is required, and children under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
See the full list of pool openings below:
- Concepcion - 600 E. Theo Pkwy.
- Cuellar - 502 S.W. 36th St.
- Dellview - 500 Basswood
- Elmendorf - 235 Shore Dr.
- Fairchild - 1214 E. Crockett St.
- Garza - 5800 Hemphill
- Heritage - 1423 S. Ellison Dr.
- Lady Bird Johnson - 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- Southside Lions - 3100 Hiawatha
- Spring Time - 6571 Spring Time
- Woodlawn - 221 Alexander Ave.
The regular pool season will start on June 17.
Additionally, the city’s splash pads are also open for the season.
- Benavides Park (1500 Saltillo St)
- Elmendorf Lake Park (3700 W Commerce St)
- Hemisfair (434 S Alamo)
- Joe Ward Park (435 E Sunshine Dr)
- Lincoln Park (2915 E Commerce St)
- Martin Luther King Park (3503 Martin Luther King Dr)
- Pearsall Park (5102 Old Pearsall Rd)