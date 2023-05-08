90º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 11 pre-season city pools

The city’s splash pads are also open for the season

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Things To Do
San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 11 pre-season city pools (City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening eleven pre-season pools on Saturday.

The pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting May 13, according to a city news release.

Appropriate swimwear is required, and children under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

See the full list of pool openings below:

  • Concepcion - 600 E. Theo Pkwy.
  • Cuellar - 502 S.W. 36th St.
  • Dellview - 500 Basswood
  • Elmendorf - 235 Shore Dr.
  • Fairchild - 1214 E. Crockett St.
  • Garza - 5800 Hemphill
  • Heritage - 1423 S. Ellison Dr.
  • Lady Bird Johnson - 10700 Nacogdoches Road
  • Southside Lions - 3100 Hiawatha
  • Spring Time - 6571 Spring Time
  • Woodlawn - 221 Alexander Ave.

The regular pool season will start on June 17.

Additionally, the city’s splash pads are also open for the season.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email