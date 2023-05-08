(City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 11 pre-season city pools

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening eleven pre-season pools on Saturday.

The pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting May 13, according to a city news release.

Appropriate swimwear is required, and children under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

See the full list of pool openings below:

Concepcion - 600 E. Theo Pkwy.

Cuellar - 502 S.W. 36th St.

Dellview - 500 Basswood

Elmendorf - 235 Shore Dr.

Fairchild - 1214 E. Crockett St.

Garza - 5800 Hemphill

Heritage - 1423 S. Ellison Dr.

Lady Bird Johnson - 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Southside Lions - 3100 Hiawatha

Spring Time - 6571 Spring Time

Woodlawn - 221 Alexander Ave.

The regular pool season will start on June 17.

Additionally, the city’s splash pads are also open for the season.