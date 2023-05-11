Get help overcoming opioid use disorder

Find more resources and coverage on KSAT’s Fighting Fentanyl page.

There is help for people suffering from opioid use disorder.

If you need to speak with someone, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline is a great resource.

Call 1-800-662-HELP (4537).

You can learn more about medication-assisted therapy for opioid addiction by clicking here.

Be Well Texas, from UT Health San Antonio, offers addiction treatment and recovery services across Texas. Click here to visit their website.