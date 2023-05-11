84º

LIVE

Local News

Get help overcoming opioid use disorder

National helpline and local substance abuse treatment is available

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Tags: Fentanyl, Opioids
. (KSAT/Henry Keller)

Find more resources and coverage on KSAT’s Fighting Fentanyl page.

There is help for people suffering from opioid use disorder.

If you need to speak with someone, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline is a great resource.

Call 1-800-662-HELP (4537).

You can learn more about medication-assisted therapy for opioid addiction by clicking here.

Be Well Texas, from UT Health San Antonio, offers addiction treatment and recovery services across Texas. Click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram