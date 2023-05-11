Woman hospitalized after being hit by sedan on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Somerset Road, not far from Palo Alto Road and Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, the woman was simply walking in the street when she was struck by a blue sedan that had just turned a corner. The woman was taken by ambulance to Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, where she is expected to recover.

SAPD said the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated. The driver was not hurt.

No charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.