Former Bexar County jailer sentenced to five years probation for assault on inmate

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County jailer was sentenced Friday to five years probation for assaulting an inmate.

Eduardo Sanchez, 24, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury for the assault in May 2020.

On Friday, 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza granted Sanchez deferred adjudication and probation.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Sanchez “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” caused serious bodily injury to Hector Lopez, an inmate, while he was on duty.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar at the time said that deputies were called to get Lopez “under control” after he was causing a disturbance by a bathroom near the booking area. During the struggle, Sanchez punched Lopez with a pair of handcuffs, causing a serious injury to one of Lopez’s eyes.

Sanchez was fired by BCSO after he was indicted by a grand jury.

In April, Meza rejected a plea deal for Sanchez because she didn’t find enough evidence substantiating his guilt, and ordered the defendant to go on trial this week.

Deferred adjudication means Sanchez would be able to keep the conviction off his criminal record if he meets the condition of his probation period.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Sanchez was sentenced to five years in prison.

