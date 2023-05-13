Man arrested after multiple ‘aggressive’ armed robberies on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Friday after he targeted convenience store clerks in a series of aggressive armed serial robberies on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

One of the robberies happened May 10 at a Dollar Tree store in the 600 block of S WW White Road.

Charles Peoples, 47, held a female employee at gunpoint and demanded money, police said.

The woman told Peoples she couldn’t open the register before she tried to run away. Peoples chased her, and customers inside the store ran outside, according to SAPD.

The woman was eventually able to escape the store, and Peoples fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Based on the attempted robbery, SAPD detectives connected Peoples to two other cases where he did not use a mask and was seen on surveillance footage.

After obtaining a warrant for his arrest, detectives surveyed the area and followed Peoples as he rode his bike from his home.

Police said Peoples eventually fell off of his bike after being startled by a group of stray dogs.

That’s when detectives moved in and placed him under arrest.

Authorities also searched his home and found a handgun that they believe Peoples used in all three robberies.

They also found most of the clothing he wore, according to SAPD.

Peoples had an active parole violation at the time of his arrest.

He confessed to the robberies and was booked with an aggravated robbery warrant, assault on a public officer, resisting arrest, possession CS PG 2 less than a gram, and possession CS PG 1 less than 1 gram, according to SAPD.