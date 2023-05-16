Power-pop duo Air Supply to perform at the Tobin Center in July

Air Supply will perform at the Tobin Center on Sunday, July 23.

SAN ANTONIO – All out of love? There is a concert in town for you this summer.

Air Supply will visit the Tobin Center’s H-E-B Performance Hall on Sunday, July 23.

Known for songs like “All Out of Love” and “Sweet Dreams,” the Australian duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will perform their hit songs, including from their album “Lost in Love Experience.”

The duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2015, Air Supply celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at tobincenter.org, over the phone at (210) 223-8624 or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office located at 100 Auditorium Circle. Meet and greet packages are also available for purchase. Parking information is also available on the Tobin Center’s website.

