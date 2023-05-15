Romeo Santos, ‘King of Bachata,’ coming to San Antonio this fall

FILE - In this April 30, 2015 file photo, Romeo Santos poses backstage during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

SAN ANTONIO – Romeo Santos, the “King of Bachata,” is coming to San Antonio this fall for his “Formula Vol. 3″ tour.

The A&T Center announced that Santos will play there on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive presale access, sign up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

“Formula Vol.3” is the fifth solo album for Santos, who is known for his hits like “Eres Mía,” “Propuesta Indecente,” and “Imitadora.”

Santos is also playing in Houston on June 24, El Paso on Oct. 17 and Dallas on Oct. 22.

For more information, click here.

