Austin City Limits Music Festival releases 2023 lineup

Shania Twain announced as a headliner for one of the weekends — Let’s go girls!

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

FILE - Kendrick Lamar performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris, 2017 Invision)

AUSTIN, TexasAustin City Limits Music Festival has announced its lineup for 2023 and the list includes some major acts, including Kendrick Lamar and the Foo Fighters.

Additional headliners for the three-day festival include Mumford & Sons, Odesza, the Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, the 1975 and Hozier. View the full lineup here.

This year ACL will take place October 6-8 and 13-15 at Austin’s Zilker Park.

Single-day tickets are not yet available but ACL organizers released access to three-day tickets on Tuesday. Prices start at $335 for general admission tickets for weekends one and two.

ACL is one of the largest outdoor music events in Texas and regularly draws hundreds of thousands of people to Austin.

Single-day general admission tickets will be available later in the year.

