Austin City Limits Music Festival releases 2023 lineup

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin City Limits Music Festival has announced its lineup for 2023 and the list includes some major acts, including Kendrick Lamar and the Foo Fighters.

Additional headliners for the three-day festival include Mumford & Sons, Odesza, the Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, the 1975 and Hozier. View the full lineup here.

Your 2023 Lineup 🤘 3-Day Tickets go on sale TODAY at 12pm CT.



New this year! No surprises at checkout—all fees & shipping costs are included upfront. https://t.co/Lo072i7sFt pic.twitter.com/wVybGouzyg — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 9, 2023

This year ACL will take place October 6-8 and 13-15 at Austin’s Zilker Park.

Single-day tickets are not yet available but ACL organizers released access to three-day tickets on Tuesday. Prices start at $335 for general admission tickets for weekends one and two.

ACL is one of the largest outdoor music events in Texas and regularly draws hundreds of thousands of people to Austin.

Single-day general admission tickets will be available later in the year.