WATCH: State of homelessness in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH), the Continuum of Care (CoC) lead agency for San Antonio/Bexar County, is presenting the 2023 State of Homelessness in San Antonio and Bexar County, featuring results and data from this year’s Point-In-Time (PIT) Count, an annual census of people experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness in the region.

You can watch a video of the event, which was held at City Tower, in the media player above.

PIT Count data provided insights that allow SARAH to secure and distribute funding for local service providers in the housing and homeless sectors and provide guidance to strengthen policies and programs. The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) recently awarded San Antonio/Bexar County with its largest ever year-over-year increase in CoC program grants, in addition to special grants and stability vouchers to address unsheltered homelessness.

During the presentation, SARAH staff provided an overview of the homeless response system and its components, progress over the last year, data and trends, insights on the local state of homelessness, and the community’s plans to address the issue. At the program’s conclusion, select community members were honored as Homeless Service Heroes for their exemplary service in our community to our unhoused neighbors.