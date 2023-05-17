WATCH LIVE: Border operations Title 42 briefing

A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. Many of the hundreds of migrants between the walls that separate Tijuana, Mexico, with San Diego have been waiting for days to apply for asylum. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies will provide an update on the Southwest border operations and regional efforts on Wednesday morning.

U.S. officials said Monday that the number of migrants encountered at the southern border fell 50% during the last three days compared with the days leading up to the end of a key pandemic-era regulation.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked fellow governors to send police and soldiers to help secure the Texas-Mexico border from a potential increase in migrant crossings.

Despite the decrease in encounters between border patrol agents and migrants, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded, saying that he intended to give 1,100 National Guard soldiers and law enforcement personnel.

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol, Raul Ortiz, said on Twitter on Monday that his agents had apprehended 14,752 people over the past 72 hours; that averages out to 4,917 per day.

The figures given Monday are sharply below the 10,000-plus encountered on three days last week as migrants rushed to get in before new policies to restrict asylum took effect.

Title 42 allowed U.S. officials to quickly expel migrants without letting them seek asylum, but it also carried no consequences for those who entered the country and were expelled. In the leadup to the end of Title 42, the U.S. introduced tough enforcement measures to discourage people from just arriving at the border, encouraging them instead to use one of the pathways the U.S. has created to facilitate migration.

Many migrants, worried about these tough enforcement measures, came before Title 42 expired.

With Title 42 gone, Border Patrol agents will go back to pre-pandemic immigration laws that impose stiffer penalties on migrants who enter the U.S. without permission.

