TeensDaySA to offer youth activities, resources, chances to connect

SAN ANTONIO – A city-sponsored event this weekend celebrating teens will give kids the chance to connect through fun activities and games while also offering workshops and resources to parents, a press release said.

TeensDaySA, created by the San Antonio Youth Commission from the Department of Human Services and the Metropolitan Health District’s Project Worth Teen Ambassadors, will celebrate the “brilliance, grit and health of young people in San Antonio.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Rise Recovery, located at 2803 Mossrock, which is not far from Vance Jackson Road and Loop 410 on the city’s North Side.

Children 12 years and older will have the opportunity for food, fun activities and opportunities to connect with other teens all while providing resources from popular youth organizations across San Antonio.

TeensDaySA will also offer workshops and resources for both parents and guardians. Those looking to attend the workshops can register through the workshop’s event page.

To RSVP for food and for more information on the TeensDaySA event, you can visit the community web page.

The city of San Antonio said they are offering free shuttle rides for attendees, who need transportation services coming from the Claude Black, Normoyle, and Sonny Melendrez Community Centers.