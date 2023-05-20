78º

City of Lytle will temporarily shut down water for repairs

A boil water notice may be issued as well

Cody King, Digital Journalist

LYTLE, Texas – Water will temporarily be shut down Saturday night for all City of Lytle Water customers for repairs on the public water main system, according to city officials.

The city will begin to decrease water pressure at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Repairs will start at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, and city officials said if the system drops below 20 psi, a boil water notice will be issued for all customers.

If the notice is issued, residents will be notified through the city’s notification system and on the city’s website.

