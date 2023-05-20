City of Lytle will temporarily shut down water for repairs

LYTLE, Texas – Water will temporarily be shut down Saturday night for all City of Lytle Water customers for repairs on the public water main system, according to city officials.

The city will begin to decrease water pressure at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Repairs will start at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, and city officials said if the system drops below 20 psi, a boil water notice will be issued for all customers.

If the notice is issued, residents will be notified through the city’s notification system and on the city’s website.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.