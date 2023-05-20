City of San Antonio hiring hundreds of lifeguards for summer 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is bumping up incentives to recruit more lifeguards and outdoor pool supervisors.

The pay ranges from $17.50 to $20.27 per hour, depending on the position.

“We’re good now, but if we can get to 300 that would be fantastic,” San Antonio’s Park and Recreation Manager Sara Sharp said.

There are currently 230 lifeguards in the city’s Aquatics division.

Applicants selected for lifeguard and outdoor pool supervisor positions are eligible to receive a $500 incentive and a $75 swimsuit reimbursement.

Applicants must be 16 years old or older and have the ability to pass a lifeguard certification pre-requisite test.

“We really want to make sure we have that pool coverage for the entire summer and for some of the cool special events we’re going to have going on at the pools this year,” Sharp said.

There is no application deadline. The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Division will accept applications all summer long.

The city is also hiring and registering children for its Summer Youth Program, an eight-week day camp for kids between six and 14 years old. A reduced fee waiver is optional for qualifying families.

Click here to be directed to the City of San Antonio’s online career center to apply for summer job opportunities.

Also on KSAT: