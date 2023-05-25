Golf summer camp in San Antonio available for kids and teens

SAN ANTONIO – A local golf program is teaching kids about the fundamentals of the golf swing, the game and teaching them different skills, like goal-setting and self-management.

“We do teach them goal setting, how to manage emotions and how to go through life, perseverance,” Gabby Rangel, program director at First Tee – Greater San Antonio.

Rangel said last year they served over 1,500 kids at the First Tee- Greater San Antonio, a youth development organization introducing the game of golf to young people, located on 915 E Mulberry Avenue.

“We have a spring, summer and fall session that we will have for an hour each week,” Rangel said.

The summer session registration will open next month for participants ages five to 18 years old.

It is seven weeks of one hour classes, hosted at nine different sites.

Since last summer, eight-year-old Isaac Garcia has been practicing his golf swing at the center.

“Coming here they teach them a lot of values like honesty, being courageous, going out there and participating in sports so that’s what I noticed in Isaac. He’s a lot more outspoke, confident,” Raul Garcia, Isaac’s dad said.

Isaac has some tips for other kids wanting to join the program.

“Have fun, be focused and keep practicing,” said Garcia.