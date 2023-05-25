Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal SAPD standoff case

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the shooting death of his common-law wife during a police standoff.

Angel Sanchez, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of felony murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault of a public servant following the police standoff in July 2021. He was sentenced by 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel. Sanchez was also on probation on a third-degree felony drug case. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to the maximum of 10 years.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Sanchez was blamed for the death of Neida Tijerina, 29, after he pointed a shotgun at San Antonio police officers, who then opened fire on the suspect. One of the bullets fired by the officers fatally wounded Tijerina, who was found inside her apartment in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue. She was unknowingly standing on the other side of the closed apartment door, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Tijerina’s three children, ages 11 and 5 years and 3 months old, were also inside the apartment but were not hurt.

“Were it not for the defendant’s actions, the police officers would not have fired their weapons,” the affidavit said.

