One person detained after abandoned house catches fire, SAFD says

SAFD responds to fire on May 23, 2023 around 10:12 a.m. near Ogden and Locust Street.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was detained after an abandoned house caught fire just north of downtown Saturday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 10:12 a.m. near Ogden and Locust Street.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 22 units responded to the call.

Officials at the scene said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. However, no injuries were reported.

One person was detained at the scene, said SAFD.

An official cause of the fire has yet to be released, and investigators are still working to determine the total damages.