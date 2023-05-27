80º

Pedestrian struck by car while attempting to cross street, police say

The crash happened around 10:13 a.m. near Culebra Road and Zarzamora

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigate crash around 10:13 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Culebra Rd. on May 27, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after he was struck by a car while crossing the road on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

It happened around 10:13 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Culebra Road.

Police say the man attempted to cross the road when a driver struck him while trying to avoid hitting another person.

The driver did stop to render aid and called for help.

EMS responded, and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said police.

SAPD said the driver is not facing any charges at this time.

