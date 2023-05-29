Police release graphic video of bus shooting between driver, passenger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – WARNING — the video in this article is graphic in nature and viewer discretion is advised.

A bus driver and a passenger were involved in a shootout onboard a city bus in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this month that was captured on surveillance cameras.

The passenger, Omarri Shariff Tobias, told the bus driver, David Fullard, that he wanted to get off between designated stops as he walked towards the front of the bus while it was in motion on May 18, according to CNN.

Surveillance cameras on the bus show Tobias approach Fullard, and the two can be heard getting into a verbal argument.

Video of the incident can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

In the video, you can see Fullard tell Tobias that he can’t drop him off at a location that’s not a designated bus stop. The two continued to argue until Tobias is seen saying “I dare you. Touch me. I dare you to touch me.”

Tobias walks behind Fullard, pulls out a gun and walks up to confront Fullard again, and that’s when the bus driver opens fire.

Bus passengers are seen ducking for cover while Fullard and Tobias exchange gunfire.

Tobias and another passenger exit the bus as the vehicle comes to a stop, and Fullard is seen firing another shot at Tobias.

CNN reported that Fullard and Tobias are expected to recover. The other two passengers were unharmed, according to the transit system.

Tobias was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release. It’s unclear whether charges will be brought against Fullard, but he was fired by the transit company, according to CNN.

Possession of a firearm or other weapons while on duty or on company property is prohibited by the company’s workplace policy and employees can be discharged after the first violation, the transit system said in a statement.