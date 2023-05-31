‘The Trilogy Tour’ will bring Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull to San Antonio

"The Trilogy Tour" will stop in San Antonio on Nov. 19.

SAN ANTONIO – Reggaeton, salsa and electronic music will collide at the AT&T Center on Nov. 19.

Multigenerational global powerhouses Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull are coming together for a one-of-a-kind, 19-city tour starting on Oct. 14.

The trio is sharing the stage for the first time, and each will bring their own headlining set backed by world-class production and visuals.

“Going back on the road with not only Enrique but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting,” Martin said. “This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

Tickets for the show are expected to be in high demand. Verified Fan presale is encouraged for the best shot at tickets. According to the Ticketmaster page for the show, “Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, and instead get them into the hands of fans who want to attend the show.”

The public can register now through Sunday, June 4 at 10:59 p.m. CT at this link. For more information on Verified Fans, click here.

A limited number of tickets will be sold during a general sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

VIP package information can be found here.