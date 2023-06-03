Teen killed in accidental shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called shortly after midnight to the 11300 block of Woollcott Street on the far West Side.

When they arrived with EMS, the suspect said he was taking the gun apart, and it went off, hitting the teen in the stomach, police said.

EMS transported the teen to University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries about an hour later.

Witnesses told police they were in the kitchen when the shooting happened inside the bedroom. Along with the suspect, they were taken to police headquarters for further questioning.

Police have not named a suspect, and that person’s charges are unknown at this time.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.