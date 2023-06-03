87º

Local News

Teen killed in accidental shooting, San Antonio police say

Officers called to 11300 block of Woollcott Street on far West Side overnight

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: West Side, SAPD, San Antonio, Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called shortly after midnight to the 11300 block of Woollcott Street on the far West Side.

When they arrived with EMS, the suspect said he was taking the gun apart, and it went off, hitting the teen in the stomach, police said.

EMS transported the teen to University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries about an hour later.

Witnesses told police they were in the kitchen when the shooting happened inside the bedroom. Along with the suspect, they were taken to police headquarters for further questioning.

Police have not named a suspect, and that person’s charges are unknown at this time.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter