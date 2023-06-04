One person taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 37 near downtown

A person had to be cut from a vehicle after a car crash on Interstate 37 near downtown San Antonio on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A person had to be cut from a vehicle after a crash on Interstate 37 near downtown San Antonio overnight, according to police.

The crash happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes of I-37 near Cesar Chavez Boulevard, not far from the Alamodome.

According to SAPD, a vehicle crashed for an unknown reason while heading southbound on the highway. San Antonio firefighters had to cut someone out of the vehicle.

That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Read also: