Video shows inside of North Star Mall following deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO – One shopper was able to record a brief few moments inside North Star Mall following a fatal shooting Sunday.

The video, which can be seen in the media player above, shows shoppers running toward the exit after a man was shot and killed while getting a haircut at the mall.

In the video, several people can be heard screaming inside the mall and another woman can be heard yelling in the parking lot.

San Antonio Police Department public information Officer Nick Soliz told KSAT two gunmen went up to the victim inside a barber shop and shot Adam Glass, 33, “in cold blood.”

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

SAPD Chief William McManus spoke Monday morning about a recent string of shooting incidents in San Antonio, including three known targeted attacks and two additional shooting incidents on Friday and Saturday that left two teenagers dead.

“We believe at this moment that a couple of these shootings may have some nexus. There may be some relationship between them, however, it remains, we believe, a fact that these are all targeted incidents,” McManus said. “Each of these events was targeted and not random.”

Investigations into the weekend shootings are ongoing.