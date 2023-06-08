Man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend sentenced 28 years per plea deal

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with a deadly domestic violence case from 2020 was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

Michael Gonzales was charged with the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Miranda Milowski, 27.

Miranda Milowski. (Courtesy)

On May 24, 2020, witnesses saw Milowski jump out of a moving vehicle in the 3800 block of Krie Trail.

Milowski suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

Witnesses gave deputies the description of the car, which deputies found crashed and abandoned near the intersection of Salty Marsh and Kennebec Way.

Deputies set up a perimeter and eventually found Gonzales hiding at a house in the 9600 block of Acadian Drive.

Milowski was a newly sworn corrections officer and mother of three. Her parents previously told KSAT 12 that Gonzales had a history of abusing Milowski.

In court on Wednesday, Gonzales pleaded guilty and per a plea deal was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

He must serve half before he is eligible for parole.

Domestic Violence Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic abuse, there is a long list of resources on the KSAT Domestic Violence page.

You can reach the Bexar County Family Justice Center at (210) 631-0100 or on their website.

The Family Violence Prevention Services which runs the shelter and also offers wrap-around services can be reached at (210) 733-8810 or on their website.

The national Domestic Violence Hotline number is (800) 799-7233 and they have people available to chat live on their website.