Uvalde activist charged with domestic violence; his wife calls incident a ‘lie’

UVALDE, Texas – The guardian of a Uvalde school shooting victim, who has been at the forefront of advocating for gun restrictions, has been charged with family domestic violence, which his wife called a “lie.”

According to court documents obtained by KSAT, Brett Cross struck his wife, Nikki Jackson Cross, “on the right side of her face with his palm, causing her pain” on Jan. 7.

Brett Cross was charged with assault causing bodily injury of a family member on May 15, according to Uvalde County Attorney John Dodson.

Hours after a news report surfaced Thursday about the charge, Nikki Cross took to social media, saying the incident didn’t happen.

“I have stated to police and to lawyers over and over that it was a lie,” she said in a Twitter video, accompanied by her husband.

The Crosses are currently in Washington, D.C., taking part in a sit-in at the U.S Capitol, pushing for a ban on semi-automatic rifles.

In the video, Nikki Cross criticized U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Uvalde, for refusing to meet with them and for sharing an online article about the alleged incident.

“I find it funny that you choose now to try and address Brett when we have been outside the Capitol for three days,” Nikki Cross said.

She added that the couple wants to meet with Gonzales to address mental health and gun control.