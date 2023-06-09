Kerr County man arrested for dumping dead donkey on county road

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerr County man was arrested Friday after allegedly dumping a dead donkey on the side of a county road.

Dwayne Cori Smith, 60, of Comfort, surrendered to authorities, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said.

He’s charged with one count of illegal dumping, a Class B misdemeanor.

A tip provided to Kerr County Crime Stoppers helped identify Smith.

An investigation was launched by KCSO and Kerr County Animal Services after a dead male donkey was found on May 26 in the 400 block of Wilson Creek Road, Leitha said.

The investigation revealed that the donkey was dead before being dumped on the road.

“When it comes to issues of possible animal abuse or dumping of animals, we will continue to collaborate inside and outside of our Office to enforce the law in Kerr County, Leitha said. “We are glad to have contributed to the resolution of this case, working alongside our KCAS colleagues. We combat illegal dumping countywide, regardless of what is dumped.”

Smith was booked into the Kerry County Jail with a bond set at $1,000.

