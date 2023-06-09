Teen arrested, charged with capital murder in drive-by shooting death of 2-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl last month.

Derrain Turner was arrested Thursday and is charged with capital murder, according to SAPD.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Future Drive on the North Side for a shooting around 1:30 p.m. on May 8.

They arrived to find the child, identified as Mackenzie Hernandez Garcia, had been standing close to the front door and was hit twice by bullets, killing her, according to SAPD.

The chief previously said five other children, between 2 and 6 years old, were inside the home. None of them were hurt.

“The person who did this — this is a pathetic act, where no consideration about who might be hurt as a result of this shooting. Absolutely pathetic,” McManus said in May.

The chief said the shooting happened at a home that was not problematic, and a single incident led to the drive-by shooting.

On Thursday, SAPD said detectives had found surveillance video and other evidence that pointed to Turner as the shooter and passenger in the drive-by.

Police shared the video publicly, and a tipster called in to report that the vehicle had been stolen. Officers recovered the vehicle after making the arrest, SAPD said.

The driver in the case has not been arrested, and police are still investigating. It’s unclear what charges the driver would face.

