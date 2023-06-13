Dispute between men turns into shooting on Northeast Side, police say

One man is in the hospital and another has been detained following a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just after 9 a.m. to the 4100 block of Sunrise Terrance, not far from North Foster Road and Binz Engleman Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, an altercation between a man doing yard work on a property and another man turned violent when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

Police said the two men knew each other, but the exact details of the dispute are not currently known.

SAPD said the shooter got into a car and fled, but was found 45 minutes to an hour later at a nearby gas station where he cooperated with officers.

No one else was hurt in the neighborhood.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.