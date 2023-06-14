Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in North Texas

PRINCETON – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl in North Texas.

Ja’ Myra La’Cole Strawder was last seen Tuesday at 12:38 p.m., leaving her home in the 1800 block of Twin Hills Way in Princeton, Texas.

She is described as being 5 feet 57 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair, and a weight of about 140 pounds.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt/hoodie and sweatpants with black slippers.

The man wanted in connection to Ja ‘Myras disappearance is 34-year-old Lee Carter III. He is described as 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair and a weight of 203 pounds. Authorities also say Carter has tattoos.

Carter is driving a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with a license plate number RNS-2973.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton Police Department at (972) 763 -3901.