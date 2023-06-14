DHS reports significant decline in border crossings since end of Title 42

Government leaders and humanitarians weigh in on what a decline in border crossings means.

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of Homeland Security released new figures that show a declining number of unlawful entries between ports of entry along the Southwest border.

DHS reports a 70% decline in border crossings since the public health order Title 42 ended on May 11.

“As a result of planning and execution—which combined stiffer consequences for unlawful entry with a historic expansion of lawful pathways and processes—unlawful entries between ports of entry along the Southwest Border have decreased by more than 70 percent since May 11. DHS has overseen significant expansions in lawful pathways even as we have repatriated a significant number of migrants,” said DHS.

Kiever Rodriguez, a migrant from Venezuela, says border encounters are low because many migrants are choosing to enter the U.S. legally.

“Right now, the majority of migrants on the other side who I have contact with say they have not crossed by river or illegally because they are establishing themselves in Mexico while waiting for their court date to enter the U-S through a legal process,” said Rodriguez.

While unlawful entries into the U.S. are on a low, humanitarian advocate Sandra Grace Martinez says it doesn’t mean respite centers and shelters aren’t struggling.

“It doesn’t mean that people on the other side aren’t seeking refuge elsewhere in other tent cities. So, they move. They’re constantly moving,” said Martinez.

Texas 23rd district congressman Tony Gonzales says he’s visited with law enforcement agencies in Cotulla and LaSalle counties and says although the number of border crossings is declining, border communities continue to face challenges.

“I also visited with the mayor of Pearsall, and the mayor highlighted to me once again, this is an area that’s 100 miles from the border, that the high-speed chases are happening regularly on a regular basis,” said Gonzales.

While some migrants may be seeking a legal pathway into the U.S., Gonzales says others are still being smuggled in.

“You’re not seeing thousands of people rush a bridge like you did at the El Paso del Norte, the bridge in El Paso. What you’re seeing is thousands of people trying to get away and being smuggled over the border,” said Gonzales.

Martinez says the situation at the border is quiet right now, but the situation can always change.

“I always brace myself, it’s kind of like, what now. This is a perfect opportunity to have conversations, international conversations, to come up with solutions because problems, we can saturate the narrative all day long, real solutions come at a time like this,” said Martinez.