Man shot, killed confronting pair making mess outside NW Side laundromat, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man cleaning a laundromat on the Northwest Side was shot and killed after he confronted two men who were making a mess in front of the business, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Monday to the E-Z Wash laundromat in the 4100 block of Gardendale, not far from Datapoint Drive after receiving word of a man wounded.

According to police, a man and a woman were inside the laundromat cleaning while two men were outside eating and making a mess in front of the place. That’s when, police say, the woman tried to confront the pair, but they slapped the woman twice in the face.

Police said the woman retreated inside the business and when the man tried to confront the two men they pulled out a gun and shot him. The two men then fled the scene, police said.

Emergency crews responded and tried life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers searched the area for the suspects, but they were not found.

SAPD does not have a description of the suspects. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.