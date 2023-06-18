Water main break floods parking lot at The Rim near Santikos Palladium

A water main break at The Rim has caused a parking lot to flood and has led to Santikos Palladium canceling evening showings. (Video provided by Oscar Carrero).

SAN ANTONIO – A water main break at The Rim has caused a parking lot to flood and has led to Santikos Palladium canceling evening showings.

The theater shared photos of the water main break on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

It’s unknown what caused the water main break or when the repairs may be complete. Santikos customers are urged to call its guest care center at 210-664-3348 for updates.

An official with Santikos Palladium told KSAT that the break is affecting a lot of businesses, and some of them may have been forced to close due to having no water.

KSAT 12 has reached out to the San Antonio Water System for further confirmation and details.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.