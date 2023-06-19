Flip through summer at Olympia Gymnastics

Olympia Gymnastics is a family-owned business that offers competitive and recreational gymnastics, training, cheer training, tumbling ninjas, own camps, and birthday parties.

SAN ANTONIO – Olympia Gymnastics has been in our community for nearly 40 years. About 11 years ago, Brad and Jaime Speed took the business over.

KSAT got the opportunity to speak with Brad about his business.

“We offer competitive and recreational gymnastics, training, cheer training, tumbling ninjas, own camps, birthday parties, those types of programs,” said Speed.

The Speeds fell in love with the sport of gymnastics because of their daughter, Braie. After putting her in the sport, the duo decided they wanted to be a part of it as well.

“One of our strengths as the owners and operators of the gym is building relationships with our families,” Speed said.

Olympia Gymnastics runs camps based on the school schedule. This includes breaks, holidays and summer.

Their summer camps are hosted on a weekly basis. They begin at the end of May and run until mid-August. Each camp week has a different theme. Some of those themes include; ninjas, the Olympics, superheroes, plus many more.

“Each four hours is based on the theme that we run that week and the activities and games are all based around the theme,” Speed said.

Parents can sign their kids up for half-day camps or full-day camps. Parents can also sign their kids up for a whole week, or a few days a week. Olympia works with parents’ schedules and will help do what is best for them.

“Parents have options for whether their children are younger to do 4 hours a day every week or on a daily basis,” said Speed.

Pricing for camps is based on the days and hours you choose to send your kids to camp.

The Speeds focus on building relationships with families and they see a good amount of families come back for their camps every year.

“We offer an environment that is safe, that is that parents know they can trust what is going on in the gym.”

Spots for their camps are still open. You can head to the Olympia Gymnastics website for more information on how to sign up.