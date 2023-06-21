Harlandale ISD board approves pay raises for all employees in upcoming school year

SAN ANTONIO – During its meeting on Monday, the Harlandale ISD school board approved pay raises for the upcoming school year for all employees.

Officials say the wage increases will help the HISD offer competitive wages on par with surrounding districts. Employees should expect the pay raises when the 2023-2024 school year begins.

“We are thankful for the support of the Board of Trustees in approving this compensation plan,” said HISD Superintendent Gerardo Soto. “This decision helps us remain competitive among other districts in the area. Together, we will continue to provide an environment where both our students and staff can thrive.”

See a breakdown of the raises below

Harlandale ISD raises

The district said the board approved a resolution granting it the ability to increase salaries and wages if the state approves additional funds for that specific purpose in a special session of the Legislature.