Man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child admitted to assaulting 5-year-old, records show

Raymond Santos, 59, has a previous charge for indecency with a child by contact

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Raymond Santos mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Tuesday after admitting to sexually abusing an underage girl in 2014 and 2015.

Raymond Santos, 59, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge for continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond is set at $125,000.

The victim made an outcry in May and said Santos touched her genitals approximately 30 times from the time she was 5 until she was 7 years old.

Santos admitted to police that he sexually assaulted the victim and then wrote a letter apologizing to her.

Bexar County court records show Santos was previously arrested for a charge of indecency with a child by contact in March 2018 and was out on probation when he was arrested for the continuous sexual abuse of a child charge.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

