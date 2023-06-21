Man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child admitted to assaulting 5-year-old, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Tuesday after admitting to sexually abusing an underage girl in 2014 and 2015.

Raymond Santos, 59, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge for continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond is set at $125,000.

The victim made an outcry in May and said Santos touched her genitals approximately 30 times from the time she was 5 until she was 7 years old.

Santos admitted to police that he sexually assaulted the victim and then wrote a letter apologizing to her.

Bexar County court records show Santos was previously arrested for a charge of indecency with a child by contact in March 2018 and was out on probation when he was arrested for the continuous sexual abuse of a child charge.