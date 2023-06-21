Veterinarians suffer post-covid burnout as demand continues to rise

Local veterinarians say they are feeling burnt out as they struggle to keep up with demand as the effects of the pandemic continue to impact their industry.

Leah Shannon, the lead veterinarian at the Alamo Ranch Animal Hospital, says a shortage of veterinarians, the need for more resources, and client challenges are to blame.

“The demand for doctors isn’t meeting the supply of doctors. We are seeing a large group of doctors getting ready to retire and sell their practices, " Shannon said. “We’re not having that new generation come in order to fill those spaces.”

Shannon points to the limited number of veterinary schools as one of the many contributing factors.

She explained that her caseload has doubled, but veterinarians are still focusing on providing the absolute best care to each animal.

“This is what we care about the most, and whenever you may get a decision or hear something from your vet that you either weren’t expecting or don’t like, know that it’s because we have your animal’s best interest in mind,” Shannon said.

To help maintain a healthy relationship with their passion, Shanon added how the industry as a whole is beginning to focus on setting boundaries, such as limiting hours and the number of clients.

“We are doing everything we can to take care of [pets] and take care of us,” she said.

She predicts the demand for veterinary care will spike again in about a decade as the covid pets begin to age.

However, for now, she asks clients for compassion and patience as she and her peers struggle with stress, anxiety, and depression brought on by the rise in demand.