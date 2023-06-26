18-year-old arrested in deadly shooting in Seguin, police say

Seguin police said 18-year-old Steven Herrera was charged with the murder of 49-year-old Juan Pablo Juarez Jr.

SEGUIN, Texas – An 18-year-old from Seguin has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month, according to police.

Juarez was found shot just after noon on June 16 in the 1600 block of N. Austin Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about the incident were not released, but Sarah Chilutti, the community engagement officer with the Seguin Police Department, said there was possibly a confrontation that led to the shooting.

Herrera was initially taken into custody on Friday for two unrelated warrants for deadly conduct-discharging a firearm, police said in a news release on Sunday. He was charged with murder while he was in custody on those warrants.

Seguin police said they will be releasing more information and the investigation is ongoing.

“The work done thus far on the case has been through the collaborative and tireless efforts of Seguin Patrol Division, Seguin Criminal Investigations Division, the Seguin Police C.A.S.E. Unit and the Guadalupe Sheriff’s Office,” police said in the release.

He is being held at the Guadalupe County Jail on a $500,000 bond.