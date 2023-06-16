Man shot, killed in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – One person was shot and killed Friday in Seguin, police confirmed.

The shooting happened just after noon in the 1600 block of N. Austin Street.

Seguin police responded to a call for shots fired and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but police said he was 49 years old.

Seguin police ask anyone with information to call the department’s criminal investigation division at 830-379-2123, or Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).